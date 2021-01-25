CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Quiet Period To End on February 1st

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 1st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $10.92 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

