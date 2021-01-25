Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Plans to Raise $250 Million in January 29th IPO

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 12,500,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Home Point Capital Inc. generated $1 billion in revenue and $406.6 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, R. Seelaus & Co., SPC Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities and Zelman Partners were co-managers.

Home Point Capital Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading residential mortgage originator and servicer driven by a mission to create financially healthy, happy homeowners. We do this by delivering scale, efficiency and savings to our partners and customers. Our business model is focused on leveraging a nationwide network of partner relationships to drive sustainable origination growth. We support our origination operations through a robust operational infrastructure and a highly responsive customer experience. We then manage the customer experience through our in-house servicing operations and our proprietary customer servicing portal, which we refer to as our Home Ownership Platform. We believe that the complementary relationship between our origination and servicing businesses allows us to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers throughout their homeownership lifecycle. Our primary focus is our Wholesale channel, which is a business-to-business-to-customer distribution model in which we utilize our relationships with independent mortgage brokerages, which we refer to as our Broker Partners, to reach our end-borrower customers. In this channel, while our Broker Partners establish and maintain the relationship with the end-borrower, we as the lender underwrite the loan in-house and act as the original lender. This differentiates our Wholesale channel from our other two channels of mortgage origination: in our Direct channel, we as the lender engage with the end-borrower customers directly to originate mortgages, and in our Correspondent channel, we as the lender engage with original lenders, which we refer to as our Correspondent Partners, to purchase loans already issued to end-borrower customers. According to Inside Mortgage Finance, we are the third largest wholesale lender by origination volume in 2020 through September 30. “.

Home Point Capital Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 28 employees. The company is located at 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250 Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105 and can be reached via phone at (888) 616-6866 or on the web at http://www.homepointfinancial.com/.

