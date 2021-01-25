Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 25th

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 25th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

