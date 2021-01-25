Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Quiet Period Will End on January 25th

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 25th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Upstart’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Upstart stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last three months.

