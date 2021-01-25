Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

