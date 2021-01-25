TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TGTX stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

