Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.48 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

