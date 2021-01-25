WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s (WPTIF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

