Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

