Truist Securiti Weighs in on National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

