SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

