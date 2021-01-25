Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.49) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn ($6.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

