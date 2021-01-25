Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Critical Comparison

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -12.75 argenx $78.17 million 188.34 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -65.75

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 argenx 0 6 12 0 2.67

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. argenx has a consensus target price of $266.81, indicating a potential downside of 14.20%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than argenx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

