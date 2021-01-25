Exxon Mobil Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

