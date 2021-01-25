DA Davidson Comments on Tractor Supply’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $155.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

