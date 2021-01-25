Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $16.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.04 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $57.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.