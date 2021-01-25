Ian Taylor Buys 27 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 540.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

