Insider Selling: Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Insider Sells £2,007,000 in Stock

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35).

GROW stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 645.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.32. Draper Esprit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a market capitalization of £942.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.83.

About Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

