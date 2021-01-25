Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.78 ($39.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 63.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €35.28 ($41.51).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

