Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.30 ($32.12).

BOSS stock opened at €27.75 ($32.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €45.67 ($53.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.32.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

