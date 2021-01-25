Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.30 ($32.12).

BOSS stock opened at €27.75 ($32.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €45.67 ($53.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

