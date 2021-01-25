D.R. Horton (DHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $77.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.