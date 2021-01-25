alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.77 ($18.55).

AOX stock opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Thursday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

