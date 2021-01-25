NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
