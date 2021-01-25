NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,641 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $1,080,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,827 shares of company stock worth $3,968,956. 28.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

