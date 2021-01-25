UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

