Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.74. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.