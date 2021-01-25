National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIR. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

