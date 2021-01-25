TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TA. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock opened at C$11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.76.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

