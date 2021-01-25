Eight Capital Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Shares of LIF opened at C$32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8699995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.98%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

