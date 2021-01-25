Canaccord Genuity Boosts Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Price Target to C$0.55

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.55 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FCU opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.37 million and a P/E ratio of -29.62. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Get Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) alerts:

About Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.