Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 451.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

