Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Given New C$34.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital to C$34.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

