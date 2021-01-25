Arcblock (ABT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.87 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00811647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.67 or 0.04481075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

