Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Cap of $611,449.50

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $611,449.50 and $69.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00419231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,901,167 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

