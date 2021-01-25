LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,966.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

