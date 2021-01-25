Worldcore Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $118,735.48 and approximately $463.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore (WRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.