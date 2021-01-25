Metacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $185.43 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 128.8% higher against the US dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $185.43 million and approximately $31,055.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

