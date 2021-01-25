Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 701,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,423. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

