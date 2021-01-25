$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Novanta posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

