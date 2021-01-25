Comparing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DATATRAK International and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 1.43% 8.29% 1.29% Sohu.com -9.75% -3.93% -1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.47 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.39 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -5.71

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.