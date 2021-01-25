All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $33,820.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

