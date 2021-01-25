VIDT Datalink Trading Down 8.9% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $1.30 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

