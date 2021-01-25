Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $10,697.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,341,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

