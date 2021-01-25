Eden Achieves Market Cap of $958,670.27 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Eden has a market cap of $958,670.27 and $67,743.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

