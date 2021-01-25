Newscrypto Trading Down 10.8% This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $634,279.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00127092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074646 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00273590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038567 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.