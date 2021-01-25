COVER Protocol Price Tops $489.16 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and $5.04 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $489.16 or 0.01464024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 65,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,840 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

