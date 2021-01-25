Thunder Token (TT) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00400083 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 468.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

