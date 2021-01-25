ExclusiveCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,226.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $490,743.72 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.01211472 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008001 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

