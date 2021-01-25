OG Fan Token (OG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00011613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

