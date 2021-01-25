Nyerium Price Tops $0.0007 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 107.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $21,308.66 and approximately $35.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,772,515 coins and its circulating supply is 31,887,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

