RMPL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,682.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $511,546.31 and $4,682.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RMPL has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 744,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,153 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.